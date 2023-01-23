Funeral service for Jonathon L. “Jon” Allen, 37, of Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Grace Lutheran Church, Norfolk. Rev. Chris Asbury will be officiating the service.
Graveside service will be held at the Orchard Hill Cemetery, Orchard following the funeral luncheon at the church. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the family for a later designation.
Jon passed away with his family at his side on Monday, January 23, 2023 at UNMC in Omaha. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.