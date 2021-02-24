Jolene Englander
Jolene passed peacefully in her sleep on February 19th, 2020 in her home in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
The daughter of Don and Anna Mae Mitchell, Jolene was born on November 13th, 1944 in Orchard, Ne where she graduated on May 13th, 1963. She was confirmed at the Holy Cross Parish in Lynchburg, Virginia on June 25th, 1972
Jolene lived a full life and traveled the world with a firecracker spirit. She was an animal lover and was very active, creative, and loved gardening.
She is survived by and missed by her brother, Bob Mitchell of Omaha, Ne, her daughter, Laura Celeste, Laura’s husband, Mike, their daughter Isabella and son Luca of Boise Id, her brother-in-law Warren Renter, her nieces and nephews Allan Renter, Steve Renter, Julie (Mitchell) Tupper, and Lisa Mitchell and their families, her beloved animals and her many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Anna Mae Mitchell, and her sister, Jacyln Renter.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers, contributions in Jolene's name may be made to Dogs and Cats Forever, Ft. Pierce, FL.