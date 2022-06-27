John “LJ” Kraft, 63, of Crete (formerly of Dorchester), passed away June 24, 2022 with family by his side. LJ was born in Neligh to John and Vonda (Vraspir) Kraft. He was married to Sandra Neeman in 1998. LJ’s passions in life were driving truck, NASCAR, hunting, and going to auctions. LJ enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandkids.
Survivors include spouse Sandy Kraft; children Jamie(Tiffany) Kraft of Hickman, Amie(Phillip) Kroese of Holdrege, Quinton(Regina) Hessheimer of Wilber, Lindsey(Damon) Barr of Waverly, Cami(Derrick) Kemp of Battle Creek, Taylor(Maddy) Kraft of Norfolk; Siblings Susan Beckwith, Pam(Dale) Pelster, Lori(Darin) Boelter, Bob(Roxanne) Kraft; 20 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Preceded in death by his parents John and Vonda Kraft; son Jeffrey Kraft; sister Joan Kraft and brother Chuck Kraft; nephew Brady Kraft; brother-in-law’s Rod Beckwith and Larry Neeman.
Services for LJ will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Kuncl Funeral Home. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 27th from 5-8 P.M. at the funeral home.
Please visit www.kunclfh.com.