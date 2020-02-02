Funeral services for Joanne Walmer age 91 of Orchard will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 4th at the Cornerstone Bible Church in Orchard. Visitation will be 5-7 P.M. Monday, February 3rd at the Cornerstone Bible Church. Burial was in the Royal City Cemetery.
Joanne Johnston Walmer was born on August 7, 1928 to Jim and Edna Thomas Johnston at Royal, Nebraska and departed this life at Avera St Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill, Nebraska on January 31, 2020 at the age of 91 years.
Joanne attended school in Royal graduating in 1945. After receiving her teaching certificate at Wayne State in 1947, she taught at Pleasant Valley Country School near Royal for one year. She was united in marriage to Wayne Walmer on February 20, 1948 at the Royal Methodist Church. They spent their married life on the family farm west of Royal and were blessed with two sons and two daughters. Following Wayne’s passing in November of 1981, Joanne moved to Orchard, remaining there until 2012 when she moved to the Evergreen Assisted Living in O’Neill.
Joanne was active in her church, singing in the choir, and teaching Sunday School for many years. Her love for the Lord was evident in every aspect of her life. She shared her love for music by teaching piano lessons in the Orchard area. During her stay at the Evergreen, she still enjoyed music and was often seen dancing down the hallway with her walker. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a quick wit, and a smile for everyone she met.
Joanne was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. Homemade bread was one of her specialties. Gardening and yardwork were also favorite pastimes, and she was known for her beautiful flowers especially her Iris bed. During the summer months, she could be found walking the local creeks looking for petrified wood and fossils.
She is survived by son Greg (Sue) Walmer, Royal; daughters Cecilia (Tom) LaFrenz, Ovilla, TX and Cynthia (Mark) Wiseman, O’Neill. Nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Joanne was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Wayne, her 6-year-old son Craig, 3 brothers, and 1 sister.