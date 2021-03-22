Joanna M. McClintock, 50, of Neligh died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.
It was Joanna’s wish to be cremated, with no services at this time.
Joanna Mae McClintock
Joanna Mae McClintock, daughter of Owen Herbert and Lola Lee (Sadler) King, was born March 6, 1971 at Baltimore, Md. She grew up attending school in the Baltimore area. After school, Joanna was blessed with four children that she raised. Once her children were grown, she began working construction, building and renovating homes.
In 2003, Joanna moved to Virginia where she worked on a farm, where she raised, trained and cared for the animals that she deeply loved. She moved with her family to Florida in 2014 and resumed working in the construction field. She loved Florida and the beautiful beaches, but in 2017, she moved to Neligh to be closer to her daughters. While in Neligh, she worked at Thriftway Market as a cashier and managing the produce.
She will be remembered as a hard worker, with a strong will and conviction for what she believed in.
Joanna is survived by two daughters: Stephanie (Joshua) Hamilton and Jennifer McClintock of Neligh; Robert McClintock Jr.; two sons: Robert McClintock, Jr and Michael McClintock of Virginia; along with brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.