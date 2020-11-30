Celebration of Life Services for JoAnn R. Kilpatrick, age 91, of Neligh, NE will be held at a later date due to the present healthcare precautions.
Burial will be in West Willowdale Cemetery. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
JoAnn passed away November 29, 2020 at Community Pride in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
