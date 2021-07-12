A celebration of life for JoAnn R. Kilpatrick, age 91, of Neligh will be held at the Neligh City Park’s pavilion, Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. Drinks will be provided. Pot-luck for snacks. Please come and celebrate JoAnn’s life with fond stories and memories.
JoAnn Rose Kilpatrick was born May 16, 1929 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Joe and Mable Reuss. She was the oldest of two siblings. JoAnn passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek, Nebraska. JoAnn spent her childhood and formative years in Norfolk, Nebraska. She was invited by her friend Elaine Kilpatrick, to spend the weekend at her parent’s farm north of Neligh, Nebraska. There she met Elaine’s brother Junior. Junior was quite like his Dad, Cloyd and liked a little adventure and excitement in his life. Thus, he convinced JoAnn that she needed to take flight in his little yellow two-seater airplane. Beyond her better judgement, she jumped in. We are not sure if she fell in love with the little yellow airplane or Junior first, but she married them both. They moved into a small trailer house next to Junior’s parents on the family farm. As with most farmer’s wives, JoAnn was the “quiet giant”, the foundation, behind the farm’s operations. Cooking all the meals, helping with daily chores, laundry, bills, changing cloth diapers, butchering chickens, getting kids to school. You name it. JoAnn loved to socialize. Socialization was simple in those days. It simply meant traveling to the neighbors and relatives, or having them over, for supper, drinks, and card games. She especially loved the youngsters, many of which adopted her as a second Mom. Her fondness for youth carried over to her grandchildren. She held them close under those Mother Duck wings and never wanted them to fledge. Those relationships enriched her life to the very end. JoAnn and Junior raised two children, Jim and Steve. She devoted her life to their activities and success. She rarely missed any of their school and extracurricular activities. In fact, she was still flying in Jim’s “flight machine” in her 80’s - even after Jim let it run out of gas. The ultimate in pride, trust and faith in one’s son. A very proud Mother. Always boasting about her son’s to the point of embarrassment for them. JoAnn was the perfect example of a farmer’s wife during her era. Neither expecting or needing acknowledgement, awards or recognition. She was just always there for family and friends. Steady as a giant boulder. Unwavering. Arms open.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mable Reuss, brother Dick Reuss, and husband Cloyd Junior Kilpatrick.
She is survived by sons Jim (Neilgh, Nebr.) and Steve Kilpatrick (Dubois, Wyoming).
The Kilpatrick family sends their sincere appreciation to the Willows (Neligh, Nebr.), Community Pride Care Center (Battle Creek Nebr.) for the excellent care and compassion for JoAnn. We also extend our sincere gratitude to the many family members, relatives, friends and community for the kindness and support provided to JoAnn and the family over the years.