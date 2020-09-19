Joan was born May 9, 1946 in Tilden, NE. to Joseph and Margaret (Zegers) Pelley. She passed away at her home in Parker, Colorado on August 22, 2020.
Services were held at Our Lady of Loreto Catholic Parish, Fox Field, CO on August 28th, 2020, with burial at The Parker Cemetery, Parker, CO.
Joan graduated from Neligh High School in 1964. She then worked for Consumers Electric and Nebraska Public Powder until August of 1975.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bill, son Whitney (Christina) Littleton, Centennial, CO, (Palmer, Hayden, Olivia), son Ryan (Jennifer) Littleton, Highlands Ranch, CO, (Dax, Ava), daughter Jobi (Matt) Vannini, Denver, CO and daughter Ann (Ken) Weinland, Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA, (Kenna, Kai).
Joan was also the Cradle Care/Foster mother of 22 newborn babies over the years as they waited to be adopted. There was a party for each baby as the placement was held in the Littleton family home.
Joan’s love for her family and friends was immeasurable and never ending. She was doting, compassionate, and always thoughtful toward others. She was a devoted Catholic and she lived her life of eternal faith as her guide. Those who knew her will be forever blessed.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Margaret (Peg) Pelley and niece, Amber Pelley.