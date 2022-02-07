Memorial services for Joan I. Hansen, age 77, of Clearwater, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, Nebraska. John Petersen will officiate, with burial in Brunswick Cemetery in Brunswick.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Joan died Friday, Feb. 4, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Joan I. (Brandt) Hansen, daughter of John and Florence Brandt, was born November 27, 1944, at Creighton. She attended Creighton Public Schools and St. Ludger Academy. On January 28, 1963, Joan was united in marriage to Raymond Hansen at Center. They were blessed with three children, Kevin, Rodney, and Jody.
Joan lived in the Brunswick area. She was a loving mother and a cook at numerous places. Joan was a member of Brunswick Congregational Church.
Joan is survived by her children, Rodney and Cindy (Kiichler) Hansen of Norfolk and Jody Hansen of rural Neligh; two grandchildren, Brandi (Adam) Crawford of Norfolk and Brandon (Shelby) Hansen of Okinawa, Japan; one great-granddaughter, Melanie Crawford; and siblings, Betty Hinrichs of Creighton, Doris Sedivy of Walthill, Barb Boubin of Clarkson, and Jim (Lois) Brandt of Blackforest, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Florence Brandt; husband, Ray; son, Kevin; brothers, Derlin and Charles; and sisters, Shirley and Rena.