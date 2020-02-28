Joan Marie (Hoffman) Campbell, born September 29, 1945 in Tilden, NE passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 in Fontana, California following a brief illness. Joan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kelly and Jay Chilson, their twins, Max and Olivia, two sisters, Carole Bogue and Mary Ann Meuret, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Joan graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, O’Neill, NE in 1963 and from Duchesne College, Omaha, NE in 1967. She went on to earn her Master’s degree from the University of Utah. Having worked both as an educator and as a technical writer in the computer industry, she enjoyed learning and meeting many new challenges. Her compassionate and loving nature touched everyone around her as did her keen insights and desire to help others. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Nora Hoffman, and her husband, Don Campbell. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Theresa’s church in Clearwater, NE on March 21, 2020.