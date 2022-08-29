Lillian Krueger is turning 75 today. We would like to invite everyone to join us at the Creighton Senior center at 705 Peabody Ave in Creighton NE on August 28th, for a pitch card party from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. followed by cake, ice cream, and refreshments 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. If you would like t…