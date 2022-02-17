Funeral services for Jesse Werkmeister, age 42, of Neligh, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. John Petersen will officiate, with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Jesse died Saturday, Feb. 12, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Jesse Jones Werkmeister, son of Neil and Cindy (Jones) Werkmeister, was born October 27, 1979, at Tilden. He attended Elkhorn Valley Schools. Jesse lived in Tilden and Neligh throughout his lifetime. He was the owner of 3rd Street Custom Signs and Graphics and also farmed. Jesse was a member of the Neligh Young Men’s Club, Nite Owls, and Elkhorn Ridge Runners.
Jesse is survived by his parents, Neil and Cindy Werkmeister of Tilden; brother, Jacob (Traci) Werkmeister of Neligh; nephew, Grady Werkmeister of Neligh; niece, Marlee Werkmeister of Neligh; grandparents, Gary and Donna Jones of Neligh, and Marvin Werkmeister of Tilden; uncle, Eric Werkmeister of Loveland, Color; and aunt, Sandy Werkmeister of Loveland, Colo.