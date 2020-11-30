Private family funeral services for Jerry R. Peterson, age 77 of Neligh, NE will be held at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh, NE. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Jerry passed away November 27, 2020 at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
Jerry Ray Peterson was born July 31, 1943 to James and Lillian Marie (Kess) Peterson at Lincoln, NE. When Jerry was 5 years old he moved with his family to a farm near Royal, NE. Jerry graduated from Royal High School in 1962. He took basic training at Fort Ord California. On July 13, 1962 Jerry was united in marriage to Janice Brickel at the Methodist Church in Royal, NE. To this union 2 daughters were born Vickie Peterson and Paula Scherbarth. Jerry took a mechanic course at the community college in Lincoln. He worked at various jobs in the Antelope County area including school custodian, school bus driver, started his own business doing plumbing, carpentry and electrical work. Also, was employed by the Nebraska State Highway Department in the engineering department in Norfolk, Ne. Jerry ran for the State Senate three times twice in Madison County and in District #41. On July 20, 1991 he was united in marriage to Karen (Moore) Brothers in the Clearwater Church of Christ in Clearwater, NE. He loved the outdoors and really enjoyed camping, hiking, traveling, and dinning out. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his loved ones and family. He enjoyed visiting with people and he never met a stranger. Jerry was a faithful life-long christian and he really loved the Lord. Jerry will be missed by his loved ones.
Survived by Karen Peterson and Janice Peterson. Daughters, Vickie Peterson and Paula Scherbarth and grandson Christened Scherbarth. Step-daughter, Lori Brothers and step-grandsons, Tyler Brothers and Dillon Burns. Brother Robert (Chris) Peterson and sisters: Joan Nielsen and Jean (Gary) Scott. Brother-in-law Melvin (Barbara) Moore. Many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents, brothers: Donald Peterson and Jim Peterson. Brother-in-law, Lloyd Nielsen and sister-in-law, Verna Peterson.