A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Henderson, Nevada for Jerry Meyer. Jerry passed away January 15, 2022 at the age of 70 following a short battle with cancer.
Jerry was born March 29, 1951 to Harold & Margie Meyer. He married Teri Ickes in May 1973 in Page, NE. They were blessed with Sara (Ryan) Sims, Mesa, AZ, Seth (Tiffany) Meyer, Henderson, NV and Jayd (Cameron) Meyer, Tempe, AZ. Five special grandkids; Ryan II & Landry Sims, Chloe, Cade & Carsynn Meyer.
Jerry and Teri owned Meyer Tankwagon & Trucking and Country Gas n Goods in Orchard, NE until 2004 when they retired due to Jerry’s health. They lived in Chamberlain, SD until 2014 and eventually moved to Las Vegas to be closer to family.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Harold & Margie Meyer, brother Leon Meyer and sister Marla Heller. He is survived by two brothers, Ron and Jon Meyer and sisters Patricia Hoffart and Lorrie Schroeder.
A second Celebration of his life will be held in Orchard, Nebraska at a date to be determined this summer.
He has left a void that will be hard to fill. We miss him already. We had a hard time understanding his sickness and death but find comfort in the following quote “The secret to peace with God is to discover, accept and appreciate God’s perfect timing. The danger is to doubt or resent it.”