Jean Faye Hardin (Bitney), 84, of Longmont, CO, passed away on January 20, 2021. Jean was born on February 24th, 1936, in Antelope County, NE, daughter of the late Vera (Ward) and Dow Bitney.
Jean graduated from Neligh High School as the Valedictorian of her class in Neligh, NE, at the age of 16. She went on to graduate from Wayne State College and later received a Master's of Education from the University of Northern Colorado. Jean began her teaching career at the age of 18, in a one-room country schoolhouse near her parents’ home in Neligh, NE. She taught Kindergarten in Norfolk, NE at Northern Hills Elementary for two years. She then moved to Fort Morgan, CO where she taught First grade at Green Acres Elementary for two years. She moved out of state and taught First grade at Jefferson Elementary in Riverton, WY for two years. She moved to Longmont, CO in 1964 where she focused on primary school education in the Longmont-area St. Vrain school system, retiring after 26 years.
In her spare time, Jean loved to hike and explore the mountains of Colorado, as well as spending time with her cats and dogs. Jean was an active congregant of the First Presbyterian Church of Berthoud and later in life enjoyed membership in the Red Hat Society.
Jean is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dean; her two sons, Loren and Shannon; her brother, Larry; three grandchildren, Brittany, Cody, and Sahara; and her two nieces, Shari Bitney Kubr and Jane Bitney Robertson.
