Jean Basel, 66, of Ankeny, IA passed away on January 9, 2020, after her fierce battle with cancer. Celebration of Life will be held at Ankeny Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 2:00-5:00 pm.
Jean was born in Tilden, NE on October 15, 1953, to LaVerda (Bossard) and Bob Liveringhouse. Jean graduated from Elkhorn Valley High School in 1971, and began her working career right after. She met her husband, Arlyn Basel of Neligh, NE in 1972, and the two were married on August 30, 1974. They started a family in Omaha, NE. They had a son, Chad, and daughter, Krystal. The family started in Omaha, but after a few more moves, ended in Iowa.
Jean enjoyed cooking, baking, spending time with her family and dogs, traveling with her husband, seeing all her friends, enjoying her grandkids and especially celebrating Christmas. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She could be found watching countless Hallmark Christmas movies during the holiday season and throughout the year. She was also an avid pet lover. This was always evident with all her dogs, who traveled with Jean and Arlyn all over the United States.
Left to cherish Jean’s memory is her loving husband of 45 years, Arlyn; beloved dogs; Kali and Magoo; children, Chad and his son Jackson Basel of Sioux City, IA and Krystal (Todd) and children Carter, Megan and Ava Jean Vriezelaar of Grimes, IA; mother, LaVerda Liveringhouse of Milford, NE; sister, Jan Stutzman of Milford, NE; brothers, Douglas Liveringhouse of Carson City, NV and Rodney Liveringhouse of Mesa, AZ; cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and countless others.
Jean was preceded in death by her father, Bob Liveringhouse; step-mother, Beverly Liveringhouse; beloved family dogs, Kacie and Gracie.
In lieu of flowers and memorials, Jean has asked that you consider making a donation to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, your own local animal shelter or Mercy Hospice House in Johnston, IA.
