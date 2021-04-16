Graveside Service for Janice L. Logan, age 80 of Norfolk will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with John Peterson, officiating. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangement. Janice passed away April 15, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
Janice Lou Logan was born on September 12, 1940 to Marion and Lola (Brown) Potter in Long Pine. Her family moved to Neligh when she was 15 years old. She graduated with the Class of 1958 from Neligh High School. On December 28, 1958 she married Ron Wilkinson but later divorced. She worked at Antelope County Welfare Office and Antelope County Assessor's Office. She moved to Norfolk on October 31, 1984 and worked as a secretary to the administrator at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home and Region IV. Janice enjoyed doing crafts, making cakes, and she would have Bible study at Pierce Jail for several years.
She is survived by her children, Larry Wilkinson (Cheryl) of Neligh; Connie (John) Sharples of Fullerton; and Krista (Jeremy) Freeman of Norfolk. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and her brother, Duane (Florence) Potter of Columbus.
Preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, and daughter, Linda Wilkinson, infant granddaughter, Leslie Jo Hess, grandsons, Tyson Freeman and Brandon Wilkinson. Sister, Lois Carstensen and second husband, Bruce Logan.