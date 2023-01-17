Janice J. Dozler, 82, formerly of Elgin, NE, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at her home in Lincoln, NE.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE. Inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery. A memorial visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com