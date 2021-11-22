In Memory of James (Jim) Leroy Kropp
James was born in O’Neill, Nebraska on December 11, 1946 to Arthur and Dolores (Young) Kropp of Ewing, Nebraska. James attended and graduated from Ewing Public School. He enlisted in the Navy and served for 4 ½ years as a Naval Air Technician. On October 3, 1970 he was joined in marriage with Mardelle Koehlmoos of Pilger, NE. They made their homes in Norfolk and Ewing, Nebraska prior to moving to Idaho, where they lived in the Payette area. Jim owned a pivot irrigation company prior to his retirement and always had a passion for fishing and hunting. Jim and Mardelle had 2 children, Renae and Brian. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Mardelle and daughter Renae Evins and son Brian and wife Amy Kropp. Jim leaves behind their grandchildren, Savanah and Waylon Evins of New Plymouth, ID; Abbie Johnson of Boise, ID; Brandon Kropp of Fruitland, ID; Brittany Kropp of Weiser, ID; and, 2 step-grandchildren and 1 step-great grandson. Survivors also include his sister, Sharon Kropp Araji and husband Jim of Golden, CO and Moscow, ID. He is also survived by his brother Richard and wife, Sue Kropp of Omaha, NE and his brother Tim and wife Diane Kropp of Bellevue, NE. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jack and Max Kropp.
A private memorial service will be held with family members. Cards and flowers may be sent to “The Family of Jim Kropp”, 2059 Decker Dr., Payette, ID 83661