Funeral services for James “Jim” Pelley, age 77, of Omaha, Nebraska formerly of Neligh, Nebraska, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. Reverend Pat Nields will be Celebrant, with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation will be August 7, 2022, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the church in Neligh.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Jim died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.
James “Jim” Joseph Pelley was born in Tilden, Nebraska on December 2, 1944, to Joseph and Margaret Ann “Peg” Pelley and departed this life at the Good Samaritan Center in Omaha, Nebraska on July 27, 2022, at the age of 77. Jim attended Neligh High School, where he excelled in wrestling and football, and graduated in 1963.
Jim was wed to Betty Rodenbaugh and welcomed daughter Amber in September 1970. They later divorced. Jim spent the majority of his life residing in Antelope County, where he was self-employed as an excavating contractor. Jim married Jacque Schindler of Clearwater, Nebraska in 1983. The two welcomed two daughters, Jayme and Jessica. Jim had an immense passion for gardening, fishing, Husker football and spending time with his grandchildren and fur-grandkids. He was known for his large tomato plants that would often outgrow the support cages they were housed in.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Amber Muller of Ankney, Iowa; and sister, Joan Littleton of Parker, Colorado.
Jim is survived by wife, Jacque; daughter, Jayme (Jeremiah) Schutz of Murdock, Nebraska; daughter, Jessica (Brett) McManigal of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Emmett and Ellie Schutz and Shayne, Christopher and Neligh Muller; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
The family wishes to thank and bless all of those who have loved and cherished Jim in his lifetime.
Condolences may be sent to: 4205 S 147th Plaza #101, Omaha, NE 68137.
Friends and family are invited to join the family for a luncheon at the Saint Francis Catholic Church following burial.