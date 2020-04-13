Private graveside services for James H. Cooper age 81 of Orchard will be at Orchard Hill Cemetery in rural Orchard. James died Sunday, April 12, 2020, with his family at his home in Orchard. Snider Memorial Funeral Home of Clearwater is in charge of arrangements.
Jim Cooper, son of Pete and Darlene (Thompsen) Cooper, was born October 13, 1938, in Antelope County. He attended country school and then Orchard Public School, where he graduated in 1958. On May 17, 1959, Jim was united in marriage to Yvonne Stelling at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Orchard. They were blessed with four children: James David Cooper, Denis Cooper, Mary (Cooper) Pfanstiel, and Mark Cooper. Jim and his wife Yvonne farmed and ranched in Antelope, Knox, and Holt County throughout their entire lives. Jim enjoyed hunting; attending cattle auctions; fixing fences; calving cows; relaxing at Coopers’ Cabin; and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. His family recalls his other favorites being cracking jokes, drinking milkshakes, and sneaking snacks.
Jim is survived by his wife Yvonne Cooper; children David Cooper of Norfolk, Denis (Tami) Cooper of Orchard, Mary Pfanstiel of Orchard, and Mark (Cathy) Cooper of Orchard; eight grandchildren Larry (Sarah) Cooper, Matt (Tamara) Cooper, Mason (Jennifer) Cooper, Mackenzie (Kenny) McClellan, Mallory Cooper, Jenna (Travis) Boelter, Jake Guenther, and Jaxon Guenther; five great grandchildren Tylee Cooper, Bailey Cooper, and Brady, Josie, and Jacee Anthony.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Darlene, and his son-in-law Tim Pfanstiel.
