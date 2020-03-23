Funeral Services for Jacquette “Jackie” Bartak, age 84 of Ewing, NE will be held privately for her family due to the present healthcare precautions. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery rural Clearwater.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Jackie passed away March 22, 2020 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for the public. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
Jacquette Ann Bartak was born on July 6, 1935 to Wilmer and Marguerite (Dunaway) Mosel at Orchard, NE. She graduated from Ewing High School with the Class of 1952. She then went to Wayne State College and received her teaching credentials. On May 12, 1956, she was united in marriage to Vern Keith Bartak. They made their home south of Ewing. Jackie taught at a rural county school between Ewing and Orchard. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, working with the local 4-H groups and church activities. She loved to paint, golf, read, watching all sports on t.v., and attend her grandchildren’s events. Keith and Jackie enjoyed traveling and bus tours. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and St. John’s Christian Mothers. She was CCD teacher for over 25 years and CCD Coordinator part of that time which included some confirmation classes including planning retreats. As a member of CORE (Clearwater, Orchard, Royal, Ewing) economic development group, she was instrumental in the building of the Summerland Golf Course near Ewing. Jackie served on the Deloit school board and she was secretary of the Summerland Board of Directors for over 20 years.
She is survived by her children: Ann and husband, Kevin Kurpgeweit of Ewing, NE; Beth Hynes of Ewing, NE; Matt Bartak of Ewing, NE; Peg Abels and husband, Bill Weed of Kearney, NE; and daughter-in-law Barb Bartak of Ewing, NE. 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren: Jami and husband, Brent Schmidt, children Noah and Will; Amanda and husband, Nate Dillon and children, Jacson and Phillip, Amber Bartak, Brooke Bartak-Jensen and husband Nick Jensen, Heather Bartak, Michael Hynes, Laura and husband Tad Fry, Megan Biddlecome, Alex Abels, Emily Kurpgeweit, Matthew Kurpgeweit and fiance’ Alyx Siems and daughter, Wesley Grace. Sister, Mona and husband, Bill Snyder of Elkhorn, NE; sister-in-law Doris “DeDe” Gibbs of Omaha, NE.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband, sons Steven and Michael and sister Patricia Jensen.