Mass of Christian Burial for Jack Todd, age 88, of Brunswick, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. April 4, 2023, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Reverend Jeremy Hans will be celebrant.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. April 5, 2023, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
Visitation will be April 3, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Jack died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
John “Jack” Marvin Todd was born October 17, 1934, to Lauren “Ike” and Pauline (Gradoville) Todd, at home on their family farm in Murray, Nebraska. Jack was the oldest of four children. He attended Buck school, a one-room country school from 1st-8th grade. The school had no electricity or running water and was heated with a wood burning stove. Students carried water from a nearby farm. Jack graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1952. He loved sports, especially football, and even though he weighed only 135 pounds he was the team’s Captain his junior and senior year. His teammates referred to him as ‘Fireball’ and in critical situations the coach would often ask: “Well what does ‘Fireball’ think we should do?” It was during high school that he met his future bride, Mary Jo Ann.
Following high school, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and pledged Sigma Chi fraternity. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Husbandry in 1956. On August 27, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jo Ann (Lohnes) Todd and they were married 56 years. Originally, they lived on the family farm in Murray, Nebraska until 1964. Then in ’64 they loaded three boys, one girl, family dog and sundry belongings into the back of an International truck and headed north to Brunswick, Nebraska in Antelope county. Soon, two more daughters were born. They raised six children Lee, James, Gregory, Lynne, Ann, and Erin.
The farm prospered and Jack started his own cattle operation, “Mr. and Mrs. Jack Todd & Sons”, which they later changed to “Landmark Farms” as their daughters were born. At the time, Jack noted he had more “kids than cows.” Eventually, when he had hundreds of cows, he could identify each from ¼ - ½ mile away, according to amazed eyewitnesses.
Jack was a cattleman and his love of raising purebred Angus cattle never waned. Throughout his youth, Jack was a 4-H member and participated in the Cass County Fair, Aksarben, and the Denver Stock show. Jack cared deeply about the 4-H program, and he continued his involvement as a 4-H Leader and the Antelope County Fair Livestock Superintendent for 47 years.
He was a respected and admired Cattleman. His advice was highly sought, and he took great pride and joy in hosting the annual Todd Landmark Farms Angus Bull Sale. Ranchers and cattle producers from Nebraska and the surrounding states attended. Even buyers from as far as Mexico were among the bidders. As Jack approached his 80th birthday, he handed the reins over to his son, Greg and Janet Todd, to continue the operation and the tradition. Jack was a member of the Nebraska Angus Association for 63 years. He was recognized for more than 50 years of service as a Cattleman. His love of raising cattle never waned, and he liked nothing more than a Sunday afternoon drive to look at cows (much to the chagrin and consternation of his wife, Mary Jo).
Jack was a member of St Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick and later, St Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. He was an usher at Mass and his faith was of great importance to him. Jack died on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Avera Care Centre in Creighton, Nebraska at the age of 88.
Jack was known for the deep and lasting connections he made with virtually everyone who crossed his path. His passing leaves a huge void in the lives of his family who will miss his dry sense of humor and his constant, steadfast and wise counsel he was able to offer on any possible situation. He was always willing to help anyone in times of need, to which his many friends will readily attest.
Jack is survived by his much-loved younger sister, Elizabeth “Betty” (Todd) Wood of Brentwood, CA and his six children, Lee and Valentina Todd of Lincoln, NE, James and Virginia Todd of Doylestown, PA, Greg and Janet Todd of Brunswick, NE, Lynne (Todd) and Kevin Dorsey of Rolling Hills, CA, Ann Todd-Cooper of Lawrence, KS and Erin (Todd) and Jeff Zeller of Kenosha, WI.
His grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave him great joy and they all agree he was the best grandfather one could wish for, and he was even “best man” at his grandson, Mitch’s (Kristina) wedding. He is survived by 18 grandchildren, Alex Todd, Katerina and Caleb Todd, Lindsey (Todd) Donnelly (Patrick), Jessie Todd (Kim), Antonio Todd, Brandon Todd (Nicole), Mitchell Todd (Kristina), Brieanne (Todd) Davenport (James), Cheyenne Todd, Jonathan “Jack” Dorsey, James and Giana Cooper, George, Megan, Audrey, Kate and Nathan Zeller.
He is survived by eight great-grandchildren, Alexis and Jonathan Todd, Alice and Margaret Todd, Rory and Griffin Todd and Gunner and Skye Davenport.
Jack is also survived by his extended family that include Jenny Todd and Jessica Tok, Yoko Brunell, the Tom Nguyen family, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Jo Ann Todd; his brothers, Robert and Lauren Todd; his parents, Lauren “Ike” and Pauline Todd; and two cherished grandchildren, granddaughter, Paulina Cooper and his great-granddaughter, Helen Todd.
Please direct memorials to the Jack and Mary Jo Todd Scholarship Fund that benefits youth pursuing agriculture as a profession and way of life. Donations can be sent to the Jack and Mary Jo Todd Scholarship Fund, c/o Brunswick State Bank, 226 2nd Street, Brunswick, NE 68720.
The family wishes to thank all those that cared for Jack in his final years including Father Hans of St. Ludger Church for his prayers and blessings, Dr. Adam Strehle, for his compassion and excellent medical care, and to all the nurses, aides and staff at Avera Care Centre. The family also wishes to thank two special individuals, Tony Wewel, and Linda Jelinek. Tony for his enduring friendship and his visits with Jack at Avera Care Centre and taking him to church, football games, lunch and drives in the countryside. Last and not least, Linda Jelinek, who could brighten Jack’s day simply by walking into the room. We are grateful for her unwavering love, support and care of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather and for always, “keeping an eye on him” while he remained at home in Brunswick and at Avera Care Centre.