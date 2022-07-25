Memorial Service for Irene E. Martin, age 94, of Neligh, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh with Pastor Norlyn Bartens, Officiating. Visitation will be an hour before service at 9:30 a.m. at church. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Irene passed away Sunday Morning, July 24, 2022 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
Memorials suggested to Grace Lutheran Church and Antelope Memorial Hospital.
Irene E. (Magwire) Martin was born March 7, 1928 to Vester and Alma (Matzen) Magwire on the farm southwest of Tilden, Nebraska. She was the 8 of 10 children born. Irene was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden in 1942. After attending rural school, she moved into town to attend high school in Tilden; graduating with the Class of 1946. Irene was united in marriage to Eugene G. Martin at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden on June 26, 1949. The couple lived in Tilden for a few years before moving to Neligh. In addition to being a housewife and mother, Irene was employed by Hybl Eye Clinic and then at Blackburn Manufacturing for 18 years. While living in Neligh Irene was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and was involved with Lutheran Ladies Aid. In 1980, Irene and Gene moved to Lazy River Acres along the Missouri River near Niobrara where they resided until the flood of 2011 destroyed their home. Most recently she resided at the Willows Assisted Living in Neligh.
Survivors include her sons, Tom and wife, Jeffie Martin of Niobrara, NE and Jerry and wife, Janet Martin of Neligh, NE; a daughter, Linda and husband, Lyle Meis of Neligh, NE; sister-in-law, Marilyn Rice and Collette Magwire of Lincoln, NE; eight grandchildren: ten great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her 9 brothers and sisters, Ruth (Mike) Qualset, Florence (Emil) Dittrich, Mylan (Millie) Magwire, Raymond (Margaret) Magwire, Marian (Alfred) Lingenfelter, Margaret (Edwin) Pulsen, John (Maxine) Magwire, Dean (Marlene) Magwire and Euna Magwire: great grandson, Braeden Martin and grandson-in-law Dustin Eddy.