Howard Otis (H.O.) Hill, age 87, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Howard was born August 31, 1935 In Orchard, NE to Ray and Ruth Hill.
Howard is survived by his loving children, Steven (Cindy) Hill, Leah (Mike) Bryant, Kimberly (Jeff) Tomjack, Beth (Rob) Chapman; grandchildren, Megan (Zach) Pederson, Matthew Hill, Sean Hill, Jacob Bryant, Trevor Bryant, Ben Tomjack, Joshua Tomjack, Lucy Chapman, Vivian Chapman; great-grandchildren, Penelope, Henry and Clifford; sister, Janell Rohwer; brother-in-law Mick (Julie) Stewart; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Howard is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years Sherry Hill. Private family services at a later date.
