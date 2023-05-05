Mass of Christian Burial for Helen Young, age 79, of Plainview, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton, Nebraska. Reverend Jeremy Hans will be celebrant. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Plainview, with a luncheon to follow at St. Paul’s Catholic Church parish hall.
Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick, Nebraska, with a 6:00 p.m. Wake Service.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Helen died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
Helen L. Young was born on December 5, 1943, in Norfolk, NE, to Frank and Stella Schroeder. She grew up in Neligh, NE, and graduated from Neligh High School in 1962. Helen met the love of her life, Roland “Rolly” Young of Plainview. They were married on May 25, 1963, and were happily married a few weeks short of 60 years.
They were blessed with two children, Tom Young, born in 1967, and their prayers were answered when they adopted Michelle Young Cascio in 1972. Helen and Rolly raised their family on a farm outside Plainview, NE.
Helen was a devout Catholic and enjoyed attending mass every week. She was a long-time parishioner of St Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick.
Helen helped on the farm in any way she could – from working with the livestock to running to get needed parts during harvest to bringing meals to Rolly in the field. She was a fantastic cook. Her family favorites were fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, potato salad, creamed sweetcorn, and chocolate sheet cake. She enjoyed attending Tom and Michelle’s sporting events. She loved to travel. Family camping vacations to the Black Hills of SD and the Big Horn mountains in WY were annual traditions.
In their later years, they enjoyed winters in Yuma, AZ, with springs, summers, and falls spent at their home in Niobrara on the Missouri River. In 2018, Helen, Rolly, Tom, Michelle, and son-in-law Alfie took a trip to Ireland, which she cherished.
Family was very important to Helen. She loved her children, grandchildren, sisters, and nieces and nephews with all her heart. They regularly traveled to Omaha to attend their grandchildren’s events. Family reunions were especially meaningful.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; seven sisters; seven brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her husband, Rolly; two children: Tom (Gina) Young of Omaha, NE and Michelle (Alfie) Cascio of Plattsmouth, NE; six grandchildren: Olivia Young, Emma Young, Jo Young, Brennan Cascio, Kennedy Cascio, Bailey (Seth) Rinderknecht; two sisters, Dorothy Strehle of Grand Island, NE and Caroline Siems (Gary) of Clearwater, NE; and many nieces and nephews.