Hart Keating, 85, of Duncan, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022, in Columbus, Nebraska, with his daughters by his side.
Hart was born and raised in Columbus, Nebraska, by his loving parents Cornelius (Con) H. Keating and Doris (Dorie) Stenger Keating. Hart graduated from Columbus High School in 1954 and joined the Army in 1955, serving the Army for two years as a sergeant. Hart married Sandra Jean Drew on January 21, 1958. They were married for 53 years.
Hart was a member of the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan, Nebraska. One of his passions was spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His true passion that he discovered as a child was duck hunting and spending time on the river rejuvenating his mind, body, and soul. There will not be a time that a flock of geese will pass overhead without one of his family members stopping and reflecting about Hart.
Hart was also a member of the National Rifle Association and Ducks Unlimited.
Hart owned different businesses through the years to support his family, including owning a bowling alley in Schuyler, a bar in Columbus, and an insurance agency in Neligh. Hart also sold crop hail insurance to local farmers after retirement around the Duncan area in between duck hunting seasons.
Survivors include his brother, Con M. Keating and wife Barbara Keating; daughters, Dru Ann Keating; Colleen Jennings and husband Todd Jennings; Kris Riekenberg and husband, Lynn Riekenberg; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Edward Trofholz; and his sister-in-law, Deborah Marquez and husband, Thomas Marquez.
Hart was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandra Jean (Drew) Keating, and two infant children; his sister, Carolyn (Teri) Taylor; and his sister-in-law,Patricia Trofholz.
