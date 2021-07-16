Services for Harlan G. Haake, age 82, of Clearwater will be a private family graveside service at the Clearwater Cemetery.
Harlan passed away July 14, 2021 at Ava’s Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D. Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.
Harlan Grant Haake was born at home October 24th, 1938 to Carl and Adeline (Wilcox) Haake. He was baptized and confirmed in Concordia Lutheran Church and graduated from Clearwater High School in 1956. He married Carol Knapp in 1961 and was drafted shortly after. He served in the US Army at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu, Hawaii. While stationed there, the couple welcomed their first child, Dawna. Upon discharge, they returned to the farm northeast of Clearwater and welcomed their second child, Darin, soon after. And, 16 years later, they added the final addition to their family, Dani. Harlan remained on the farm until his death at Ava’s House Hospice in Sioux Falls where he passed peacefully surrounded by his family.
Harlan lived a full life and was known as a hard worker having milked cows nearly all his life. He had some harsh names for some of those cows, but truly was an animal lover. He was especially fond of his faithful, yellow horse of nearly 30 years, Sunny. There are very few pictures of him from childhood where he wasn’t on horseback. He was a singer and guitar player in several country western bands and loved a good steel guitar player. His favorite place was out in nature whether it be hunting, fishing, or just looking at God’s creations. He claimed to not like people, but could charm anyone with his good natured teasing. He was proud of his kids and liked to say “love you more”.
Harlan is survived by his ex-wife and friend Carol, daughter Dawna (Tim) Hemenway, son Darin (Tammy Siems), and daughter Dani (Mike) Rux; seven grandchildren, April Hemenway, Eric Hemenway, Mia (Pat) Bergman, Jace (Halie) Hemenway, Ashley (Zachary) Muff, Kyle (Katie) Haake, and Owen Rux; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Harlan is preceded by his parents, sister Yvonne and Ed Schrinner, and step mother Lavina “Babe” Haake.