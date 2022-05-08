Funeral services for Harlan Good, age 90, of Clearwater will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater with Roger Good, officiating.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh, NE with Military Rites conducted by Neligh American Legion Post #172 and VFW #5287 and Legion Riders.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Harlan passed away May 7, 2022 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com