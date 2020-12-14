NORFOLK -- Funeral service for Grahm D. Galyen, 17, of Norfolk formerly of Stanton, was held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with Rev. Lee Weander officiating. Interment was at the Stanton City Cemetery, Stanton. Grahm passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Grahm was born on September 21, 2003 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Lacey Galyen and Kelly Hunt. He attended Stanton Public schools and was currently a student at Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk. Grahm enjoyed trapshooting and was a member of the high school trap shoot team. Grahm also enjoyed working out lifting weights and running and doing carpentry work.
Survivors include his mother Kelly Hunt and step father Billy Cox of Stanton, father Lacey Galyen of Norfolk, siblings Gavin Galyen of Norfolk, Grady Hunt of Stanton, Drew Galyen, Bryce Galyen, Audrey Galyen all of Norfolk, grandparents Lyle and Peggy Galyen of Tilden, Carla Hunt of Papillion, NE, Bob and Jean Hunt of Long Pine, NE.
Casket bearers will be Gavin Galyen, William McNutt, Taylor Wehrle, Garrett Galyen, John Lovejoy, Paul Hunt, Bill Hunt, and Ben Hunt.
Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.