Funeral Service for Germaine Voborny age 80 of Neligh, NE will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh, NE. with Father Pat Nields, officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Francis Catholic Church with Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
