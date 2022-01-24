A Funeral Mass for Gerald O'Malley, age 96, of O'Neill will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in O'Neill with burial to follow in the O'Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, January, 28, 2022 at Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill with a 7 p.m. parish rosary. Father Bernard Starman will officiate. Jerry passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Memorials may be directed to his family for future designation. Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill.
Gerald Patrick O’Malley was born on July 24, 1925 near Chambers to Lawrence and Blanche (Burke) O’Malley. He attended country school and graduated from Atkinson St. Joseph’s School in 1943. After graduation, he returned to the family ranch and worked alongside his brother, Leo and their father until he passed away 1951.
Jerry was introduced to Kay Eisenhauer by a friend and the couple later married on June 22, 1957 at the Church of the Epiphany in Emmet. They bought a house in Chambers and had it moved out to the ranch. Jerry loved ranch life, well, everything but fencing. He could be found many evenings checking pastures with his brother Leo. Jerry continued to live on the ranch after Kay passed away in 1996 and later moved to O’Neill in 2005. He moved to the Evergreen Assisted Living in O’Neill in 2011 and had spent his last 5 years at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Jerry, a man of strong faith, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Amelia, and when he moved to O’Neill, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He was a Husker and Notre Dame fan, but especially enjoyed following the sporting events of his family and friends. Jerry loved to listen to music and to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his three children, Ann (Duane) DeVries of Chambers, Larry (Becky) O’Malley of Yutan, Beth (Nick) Ramold of Neligh; ten grandchildren, Zachary (Montana) DeVries, Erin (Tait) Sibbel, Amanda (Randy) Kuszak, Morgan (Austin Nider) O’Malley, Jerrad O’Malley, Grady (Cari) Ramold, Jacob Ramold, Conor Ramold, Kaylee Ramold; one brother, Leo O’Malley; one sister, Lorretta Hargaden of Long Beach, California; sister-in-law, Louanne Deermer of Norfolk; many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kay in 1996, seven siblings, Eileen (Leo) Dowd, Ednamarie (Tom) Haggerty, Teresa (Jim) Dewey, Sister Mary Faith O’Malley, Joseph (Delores) O’Malley, Mildred (Jim) Goggins; and sister-in-law, Bernadine O’Malley.