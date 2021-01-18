Funeral Service for Georgine Funk, age 89 of Ewing, NE will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 22, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church rural Clearwater. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. wake service at St. John’s Catholic Church rural Clearwater. Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is handling the arrangement. Georgine passed away January 16, 2021 at Norfolk Homestead in Norfolk, Ne. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
