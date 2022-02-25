George Strassler, 89, died on February 6, 2022. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1933. George graduated from Lincoln High School and the University of Nebraska Dental College. He married Ruth Ellen Sorensen in 1955.
Their son Mark (Theresa) predeceased him in 2016. He is survived by Ruth Ellen, his loving wife of 66 years. He is survived by children Sharon (Terry) and Frank (Bonny) , grandchildren Jessica Randall Nollett (Jereme), David Kryger, Philip Strassler, Ben Strassler, James Strassler; and great grandchildren Remy and Miles Nollett.
George and Ruth Ellen lived in Lincoln and later in Neligh, Nebraska where he practiced dentistry until he retired. They enjoyed the Neligh Public Library, The Antelope County Museum, Borrowed Faces, and their wonderful friends. He was a devoted Episcopalian and was a member of Kappa Sigma, and the Masonic Lodge.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 5 at 3 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Omaha. Memorials: Neligh Public Library Foundation or the Antelope County Museum.