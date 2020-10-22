George Belitz, Jr.

George V. Belitz, Jr.

April 20, 1935 – October 18, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Barbara.  Survived by children: G. Victor Belitz III, Timothy E. Belitz (Lisa Gallu), Daniel J. Belitz (Jenny), Janna M. Pennington (Bud Brammer) and Matthew K. Belitz (Angie); special friend, Barbara Kingston; 18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, October 23rd from 5pm to 7pm, at the Korisko Larkin Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm.  SERVICES: Saturday, October 24th, 9:30am, Korisko Larkin Chapel to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (4002 J St.) for 10am, MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL.  INTERMENT: St. John’s Cemetery with military honors.  Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to www.klsfuneralhome.com and click the “Stream Funeral Service” button.

