Memorial Service for Gene K. Sisson, age 83, of Ewing, Nebraska, will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing, Nebraska with Father Sund, Officiating. Visitation will be Thursday before the service from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Gene passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorial.com
