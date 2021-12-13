Memorial services for Gaye Smith, age 75, Brunswick, Nebraska will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Congregational United Church of Christ in Brunswick. Pastor Scott Foster will officiate, with private family burial at a later date.
Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, Nebraska.
Gaye died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Echo Hills Assisted Living in LaVista, Nebraska.
Gaye Marie Smith, daughter of Dale and Clara Johnson, was born January 28, 1946. She attended Brunswick High School in Brunswick, Nebraska. On June 8, 1963, Gaye was united in marriage to Marvin Smith at Brunswick Congregational Church. They were blessed with two children, Brenda and Marcus.
Gaye lived in Neligh and Brunswick throughout her lifetime and was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She worked at different jobs outside the home including, a clerk at Wanek Drug in Neligh, office manager at M&M Auto, and receptionist and secretary at Anson Electric.
Gaye was a member of Congregational United Church of Christ in Brunswick and taught Sunday school. She enjoyed keeping everyone loved and fed.
Gaye is survived by her husband, Marvin; children, Brenda (Jerry) Schumacher of Bellevue, Nebraska and Marcus (Lisa) Smith of Omaha, Nebraska; four grandchildren, David (Grace) Schumacher, Mikayla Schumacher (fiancé Nate Funk), Trenton Smith, and Ellie Smith; one great-grandchild on the way due January 18th; and sister, Mavis Johnson of Neligh, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Clara Johnson.