Funeral services for Gaye E. Mullins, age 73, of Plainview, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. May 25, 2021, at Brunswick Congregational Church in Brunswick, Nebraska. Bob Moore will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in rural Plainview, with a luncheon following at the Brunswick Auditorium.
Visitation will be May 24, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, Nebraska.
Gaye passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at CHI Health Plainview. Heaven gained another angel.
Gaye Elaine Mullins was born May 25, 1947, at Tilden, Nebraska to Maurice and Irma (Basel) Snodgrass. She attended District 35 and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1965.
Gaye was united in marriage to Jim Mullins on September 15, 1968. The couple lived on their farm in Antelope County for 52 and a half years and raised their three boys. Greg of Plainview, Chad and family of Brunswick, and Mark, who passed away in May 2010.
Through the years, Gaye was in involved in Pork Producers, Extension Board, Brunswick Community Club, Brunswick Library Board Member, and was a member of United Church of Christ. She also submitted entries at the Antelope County Fair. Gaye enjoyed bowling and belonged to leagues in Plainview and Neligh.
She loved her grandchildren, Collin, Carter, Chloe, Callie, and Clayton, who were definitely a source of pride to her.
Gaye was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Erma Snodgrass; and youngest son, Mark.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Mullins; daughter-in-law, Alison Mullins; sons, Greg Mullins and Chad (Chantyl) Mullins; brother, Raymond (Bev) Snodgrass; and sister, Vonnie (Bruce) Pitzer.