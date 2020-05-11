Funeral service for Gary L Willers, age 77, of Neligh will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, Nebraska, with Pastor Rosenthal officiating.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Gary passed away May 9, 2020 at his home. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Gary Lee Willers was born on June 11, 1942 to Otto and Dorothy (Meyer) Willers at Dodge, Ne. He grew up in Dodge, Scribner areas until age 10 and then moved to Neligh. He attended Dist. #27 and graduated from Neligh-Oakdale High School with the Class of 1960. Gary also went to the University Nebraska Lincoln for Agriculture. Gary was in active duty in the National Guard from October 1964 until March 1965. Gary was a farmer all of his life. On March 23, 1985, he was united in marriage to Alberta (Graber) in Neligh, they were married for 35 years. Gary loved to go watch car races, plant garden, loved spending time with family and grandchildren, loved driving the country side.
Survived by his wife, Alberta Willers of Neligh, NE. Children: Debbie (Jon) Veik of Bellevue, NE; Cynthia (Tim) Knievel of Neligh, NE; Brad Lee (Lela) Willers-Powellg of Woodinville, WA; Step-children: Teresa (Brian) Legate of Neligh, NE and Marc Beltz of Justin, TX. 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Sisters, Suzanne Totten of Columbus, NE and Yvonne Jakub of Columbus, NE. Brother, Gene (Dianne) Willers of Pilger, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois Spangler his first wife.