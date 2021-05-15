Funeral Service for Gale Rittscher age 79 of Clearwater will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater with Pastor Bruce Phillips, officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Gale passed away May 14, 2021 at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family for later designation.