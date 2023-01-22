A Celebration of Life for Gale Jones, 66, of Norfolk, Nebraska and formerly of Neligh, Nebraska, will be at 3:00 p.m. February 25, 2023 at the Royal Auditorium in Royal, Nebraska.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Royal Auditorium.
Family Inurnment will be in Royal Cemetery.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Gale passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at UNMC in Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
