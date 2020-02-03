Fred Sandquist
Mass of Christian Burial for Fred Sandquist, age 82, of Oakdale, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden, Nebraska. Reverend Mike Eckley will be Celebrant, with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is charge of arrangements.
Fred died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh, Nebraska.
Fred Allan Sandquist, son of Peter and Bessie (Nearly) Sandquist, was born December 11, 1937, at Tilden, Nebraska. Fred was raised on a farm south of Tilden and was an over the road truck driver most of his life.
Fred is survived by his wife, Joann Sandquist of Oakdale, Nebraska; sons, Fred (Kathy) Sandquist of Omaha, Nebraska, Michael Sandquist of Oakdale, and Pete (Kathy) Sandquist of Oakdale; two grandchildren, Linnea and Zachery; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son in infancy; and six brothers and sisters.