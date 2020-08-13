Graveside Service for Franklin R. Griffith age 31 of Sioux Falls, SD will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery at Oakdale, NE. Memorial Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh, NE with Pastor Norlyn Bartens, officiating. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Franklin passed away August 9, 2020 at Sioux Falls, SD. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
Franklin Reed Griffith was born July 15, 1989 in Neligh, NE to Franklin David Griffith, Jr., and Mary Lynn (Reed) Griffith. Frank moved to Norfolk in 1991. He attended Woodland Park grade school then went on to graduate from Norfolk High School. He worked for the Norfolk Daily News and MidCity Slumberland before moving to Parker, SD. There he was a journeyman plumber in Sioux Falls, SD. Family was everything to Frank. He was a devoted father to his sons, Jax and Waylon. He was also an incredible son and grandson. Frank loved his family dearly. He had a special way with people and animals. He loved spending time with family and friends and firing up his grill. His infectious smile would light up the room.
He is survived by his wife, Breannon; sons Franklin Jax and Waylon T’Shane; mother Mary; grandparents, Lois Reed, Frank and Margaret Griffith; uncle Martin Griffith and his wife Chris Aunts: Lee Schwager and friend Jerry Sentelle, Lori Dexter, Deb Benish, and Dianne Reed; and cousins and friends. Father-in-law, Shane Greenfield, his mother-in-law, Tina Greenfield, brother-in-law Jaykob “Budda” Greenfield and Joshua Greenfield. Grandparent-in-laws, Lorraine and Don Hightree.
He was preceded in death by his father Frank, sister Sarah, grandpa George Reed and his aunt Cheryl Jackson.