Graveside service for Franklin D. Griffith age 81 of Neligh, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale with Pastor Norlyn Bartens, officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Frank passed away on March 24, at his home in Neligh. Condolences may be directed to his family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
Franklin David Griffith was born on May 28, 1939 to Frank L. and Vonda (Edwards) Griffith at Neligh. He attended school in Neligh and graduated with the Class of 1957 from Neligh High School. On August 3, 1958, he was united in marriage to Margaret Petersen at Clearwater. Frank was a truck driver for most of his life but liked to do many things when he wasn’t trucking like being a mechanic and fixing lawn mowers. He liked to collect coins, hot wheel cars, and Mickey Mouse items. The world is one less Ford Flathead V8 mechanic.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Griffith of Neligh. Children: Martin and Christi Griffith of Norfolk; Lee Schwager and friend, Jerry Sentelle of Kearney; and Lori Dexter, of Neligh. Grandchildren: Paul Schwager, Anne Dexter, Marcus Schwager, Tanner Griffith, Andrew Griffith, and Haleigh Griffith; and 10 great grandchildren. A daughter-in-law, Mary Griffith of Norfolk and brother, Larry Griffith of Loup City. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Bob and Art. Son, Franklin D. Griffith; granddaughter, Sarah Griffith and grandson, Franklin Reed Griffith.