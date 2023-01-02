Funeral services for Frankie Maughan, age 67, of Neligh, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. Pastor Peter Sample will officiate, with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale, Nebraska.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska.
Frankie Maughan, after short battle with cancer, went to see Jesus his Lord on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home northeast of Neligh, with his family around him.
Frankie was born in Tilden, Nebraska and was the youngest son of Frank and Ethel (Northrup) Maughan. He married his wife Sandra (Freeman) Maughan on March 15, 1976.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Frankie was gifted at fixing anything and passed this talent on to his sons. He was a farmer most of his life, running a dairy farm south of Tilden. He and Sandra later purchased their farm northeast of Neligh where they made their home and raised their children.
Frankie was a gifted man and he enjoyed telling everyone that his career was a tinker as he had many handles and could fix anything. His latest project was a 1950’s Chevy pickup which is now running. Frankie enjoyed working in partnership with his nephew, Steve Jockens, at Old Mill Sales and Repairs of Oakdale.
Frankie loved fishing, camping, and traveling with his family during his retirement years.
Frankie is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra of Neligh, Nebraska; three children, Ginger Maughan of Columbus, Nebraska, James Maughan and his wife Reanne of Oakdale, Nebraska, and Kenneth Maughan and his wife Katy of Orchard, Nebraska; six grandchildren, Joseph Gomez, Jonathon Gomez, Jasmine Maughan, Joshua Maughan, Zach Tabor, and Chayton Falkner; two great-grandsons; two step-grandsons; sister, Patricia Coover of Norfolk, Nebraska; and brother, Jerry Maughan of Tilden.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Leo Dean Maughan, Agnes Meyer, Dave Maughan, and Mike Maughan; and infant son, Philip Maughan.