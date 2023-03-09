Memorial services for Frank Meyer, age 66 of Orchard, NE will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Orchard United Methodist Church in Orchard, NE. Pastor Janene Reynolds will Officiate. Frank passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill, NE. Arrangements are under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
Frank is survived by his father, Robert Meyer of Orchard, NE; wife, Kathy Meyer of O’Neill, NE; son, Bodie (Denise) Meyer of Orchard, NE and their children, Ryett and Raeley; daughter, Keelie (Juanita) Meyer of O’Neill, NE and their children, Ethan and Brooklyn; brother, Richard (Eva) Meyer of Orchard, NE; sister, Judy Olson of Orchard, NE; close friend, Joe (Kassie) Meyer of Orchard, NE; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: mother, Laurel Meyer; infant brother, Michael Meyer and brother Bill Meyer.