Funeral services for Francis J. Reynolds will be held Tuesday, June 28th at 11:00 a.m. at the Brunswick Congregational Church in Brunswick with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Brunswick Cemetery.
Francis passed away Wednesday, June 22nd at the Avera Creighton Care Centre in Creighton. Arrangements are under the direction of Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.
Francis Joseph Reynolds was born August 27, 1922 in Page, NE to Frank and Zona (VanDover) Reynolds. He received his education at St. Ludger’s School in Creighton and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1941. After high school he went to California and worked for Lockheed Aircraft. In 1942 he joined the Merchant Marines andserved until 1945 when he was honorably discharged. He married Donna Swan on July 29, 1945 at Long Beach, California. They returned to Nebraska in 1946 to start farming and raise their family. They were blessed with four children: Douglas, Jody, Tuana and Synthia. He enjoyed farming with his son, spending time with family and wintering in Arizona.
Francis is survived by his four children Douglas (Elaine) Reynolds of Brunswick, Jody (Bradley) Stelling of York, Tuana (Ed) Wahrer of Brunswick and Synthia Reynolds of Omaha, grandchildren, Danielle Reynolds, Ty (Angie) Stelling, Ryan (Kelly) Stelling, Ross (Miriam) Stelling, Jay (Collette) Stelling, Tanya (Corey) Curtis, Tara (Jason) Ashburn, and Tiffany (Matt) Krause and 18 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Zona Reynolds, wife, Donna, brother, John (who died at about 2 years), sisters, Cecelia (Joe) Schulte, Enola (Sam) Gentile, and Thelma.
--
Lord, Lead me today to those I need and to those who need me. And let something I do have eternal significance. Amen.