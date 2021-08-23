Funeral services for Francis G. Montgomery, age 97, of Creighton, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. Reverend Kip Tyler will officiate, with burial in Hope Enterprise Cemetery in Orchard, Nebraska, following the luncheon.
Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, United States Navy Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home.
Francis died Friday, August 20, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Francis G. Montgomery, son of Charles and Mary (Burkhardt) Montgomery, was born September 18, 1923, at Venus. He was born and raised on the family farm and graduated in 1942 from Creighton High School.
Francis served his country in the United States Navy during World War II from 1943 to 1946. He was at sea for nearly two years with 20 naval personnel serving as gunners aboard Merchant Marine ships carrying cargo and troops.
On November 6, 1949, Francis was united in marriage to Norma Jean Tyler at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. They were blessed with three sons, Warren, Van, and Craig.
Francis worked at North Central Public Power District (REA) in Creighton from 1950 to 1953. He was a farmer and rancher on the family farm west of Creighton. He and Jean moved to Creighton in 2014.
Francis enjoyed going up town for coffee and meeting up with his neighbors and friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed card playing and fishing with Jean, the grandkids, and great-grandkids. Francis loved spending time with his family.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 74, and Red Angus Association. Francis served on the REA Board from 1987 until 2004 and also the Walnut Grove Township Board.
Francis is survived by his sons, Warren (Dawn) Montgomery of Orchard, Van (Vickie) Montgomery of Crofton, and Craig (Sandy) Montgomery of Kalispell, Montana; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Richard) McKinsey, Wade Montgomery, Travis (Lisa) Montgomery, Trent (Cindy) Montgomery; and eight great-grandchildren, Morgan McKinsey, Grant McKinsey, Trever Montgomery, Payton Montgomery, Harper Montgomery, Collin Montgomery, Connor Montgomery, and Ryann Montgomery.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; sister, Leona (Moser) Boise; brothers, Wilbur, Charles, and Bernard Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Enterprise Cemetery in Orchard or Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.