A Funeral Mass for former State Senator Cap Dierks, age 89 of Ewing, NE will be 10:30 AM Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing, NE. Burial will follow in the St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery with Military Rites by the Ewing American Legion Sanders Post 214. Rev. John Norman will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with a Parish Rosary at 7 PM.
Cap passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Arbor Care Center in O’Neill, NE. Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.