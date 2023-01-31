Funeral services for Evelyn Mock, age 92, of Tilden, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church (South Branch) in rural Albion, Nebraska. Pastor Elizabeth Goehring will officiate, with burial at approximately 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Petersburg, Nebraska.
Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Evelyn died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Mid Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, Nebraska.
Evelyn Mock, daughter of Floyd and Verona (Wagner) Spencer, was born April 14, 1930, in rural Clearwater, Nebraska. Evelyn was baptized on November 23, 1930, and confirmed in April of 1945 at the Congregational Church in Neligh. She attended school through the eighth grade in rural Antelope County schools and graduated from Neligh High School in 1947. Evelyn attended Wayne State College after graduation. She later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree in 1973.
On December 30, 1950, she married LeRoy Mock at the Congregational parsonage in Yankton, South Dakota. They were married for over 69 years and were blessed with seven children: Turena, Susan, Marlene, Dwight, Leanna, Galen, and Kenneth. She became a member of Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church in rural Albion on November 11, 1956.
Evelyn taught for 23 years in Antelope, Boone, and Madison Counties. She did supportive teaching for 23 years in six counties and nine towns. During her career in education, Evelyn entered students into county spelling contests and track meets, taught the Palmer Method of Handwriting, and coordinated eighth grade rural graduation activities.
She was a member of Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church in rural Albion where she taught Sunday school, was a church lector, and member of WELCA. Evelyn was a coordinator for Joy Holling Camp, and a quilter for Lutheran World Relief. She was also a member of Tilden Senior Citizens where she was a chairman for six years, a 20-year volunteer for the American Red Cross, and a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 170.
Evelyn enjoyed quilting, embroidery, and counted cross stitch focusing on lighthouses. After Evelyn retired, she made counted cross stitch Christmas ornaments for her grandchildren and made quilts for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family members. You would often find her working in her flower beds and garden and later canning and freezing the produce from her garden. She loved cooking and baking and would make cookies for family and friends at Christmas. Each fall Evelyn baked 30-40 apple pies to share with others. She enjoyed entering open class entries at the Antelope County Fair for her needlework, flowers, quilts, garden produce, and more.
Evelyn’s favorite pastime was spending time with her family and friends. She hosted family gatherings at Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Evelyn also enjoyed Nebraska and college football, and reading, especially biographies. She and LeRoy traveled to 48 states, Florida Keys, Canada, and Mexico. While traveling, they emphasized touring lighthouses, state capitals, and national parks.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Marlene (Howard) Rathjen and Leanna (Scott) Rorie; sons, Dwight (Irene) Mock, Galen (June) Mock, and Kenneth (Lacey) Mock; son-in-law, Stuart Bauer; 14 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister-in-law, Leona Brozek.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Verona Spencer; husband, LeRoy; daughters, Susan and Turena; grandson, Matthew; brother, Wayne Spencer; sister, Ruth Elsberry; parents-in-law, Harvey and Lenore Mock; and in-laws, Clinton (Inez) Mock, Harold Mock, and Carl Brozek.